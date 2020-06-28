Synthesia CREATE is a powerful tool to create engaging video content without the need for actors, film crews and studios.
Create presenter-led video courses that engage and inspire your workforce and that can easily be updated, translated and personalized.
See more details
Explain, pitch and sell it with video. Create narrated video presentations, in 38 languages, at the convenience of typing in text.
See more details
Build personalized video content, visual chatbots, and much more using our API for automatic video generation.
See more details
Choose from our in-house video presenters or create your own.
Just type or paste in your video script.
We support 38 languages.
Your video will be created within minutes. Translate, download or stream it after.
Type your script or paste it from your presentation slides.
Choose from our in-house video presenters or create your own.
Select an existing background or upload your own custom one.
Your new video will be ready within minutes for you to share and download.
“In a world with ever increasing demand for new content, Synthesia enables us not only to natively localize content but also to create and update existing videos for brands to engage and communicate more effectively with global consumers”
Create videos in minutes,
not weeks.
All you need is an internet connection. No need for film crews, studios, actors or cameras. See a video of how it works here.Create your own AI video
Create your videos in 38 different languages
Remove the language barrier and engage local markets and divisions with native video content. See and test the languages here.Create your own AI video
Use one of our AI presenters or upload your own
Create videos with the Synthesia presenters or upload yourself to the platform.Create your own AI video
Fill out the form below and get started using Synthesia with full access to all 10 actors and 38 languages.
"Synthesia is changing how my clients enter the global marketplace by delivering a hyper-local impact. In my world where language is so crucial it makes huge difference. The process itself is so advanced you can’t tell your actor is not a native speaker!"