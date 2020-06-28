Close

Create your own AI video.
As easy as writing an email.

Synthesia CREATE is a powerful tool to create engaging video content without the need for actors, film crews and studios.

Create your AI videoHow it works
Unmute video

Use cases

Learning & Development

Create presenter-led video courses that engage and inspire your workforce and that can easily be updated, translated and personalized.

See more details

Corporate communications

Explain, pitch and sell it with video. Create narrated video presentations, in 38 languages, at the convenience of typing in text.

See more details

Automated video creation (API)

Build personalized video content, visual chatbots, and much more using our API for automatic video generation.

See more details

Trusted by the world's best companies

If you can write an email, you can make a video.

1

Select your AI presenter

Choose from our in-house video presenters or create your own.

2

Type in your script

Just type or paste in your video script.
We support 38 languages.

3

Video will be created

Your video will be created within minutes. Translate, download or stream it after.

Create accountor Book a Demo with us

If you can write an email, you can make a video.

1

Type in your script

Type your script or paste it from your presentation slides.

2

Select AI presenter

Choose from our in-house video presenters or create your own.

3

Upload your background

Select an existing background or upload your own custom one.

4

Render your video

Your new video will be ready within minutes for you to share and download.

Create account

“In a world with ever increasing demand for new content, Synthesia enables us not only to natively localize content but also to create and update existing videos for brands to engage and communicate more effectively with global consumers”

Francisco Lima
Hogarth Worldwide

Video production, reinvented

Create videos in minutes,
not weeks.

All you need is an internet connection. No need for film crews, studios, actors or cameras. See a video of how it works here.

Create your own AI video

Create your videos in 38 different languages

Remove the language barrier and engage local markets and divisions with native video content. See and test the languages here.

Create your own AI video

Use one of our AI presenters or upload your own

Create videos with the Synthesia presenters or upload yourself to the platform.

Create your own AI video

Case studies

Snoop Dogg

Synthesia was engaged by Craftww to help JustEat transcreate their widely successful Snoop Dogg advertisement (+10m views) into the Australian market.

Reuters

We worked with Reuters to create the worlds first automated, presenter-led video reports. Using sports match data the system can generate real-time news bulletins on the latest results.

David Beckham

We worked with Ridley Scott Studio to produce a campaign film for Malaria Must Die, and helped David Beckham speak over 9 languages.

View more case studies

News

Why it’s time to change the conversation around synthetic media
Deepfakes Are Becoming the Hot New Corporate Training Tool
3 New Ways Artificial Intelligence Is Powering The Future Of Marketing
Can synthetic media drive new content experiences?
Reuters and Synthesia unveil AI prototype for automated video reports
How AI Tech Is Changing Dubbing, Making Stars Like David Beckham Multilingual
View more news

Ready to accelerate your content creation?
Create an account and get started.

Nadia

Fill out the form below and get started using Synthesia with full access to all 10 actors and 38 languages.

Thank you! We will be in touch shortly.
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

"Synthesia is changing how my clients enter the global marketplace by delivering a hyper-local impact. In my world where language is so crucial it makes huge difference. The process itself is so advanced you can’t tell your actor is not a native speaker!"

Tanya Bogin
Craft WW